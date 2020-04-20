Lockdown workout: Aerobics Oz Style makes a comeback

Image: Aerobics Oz Style / 10 Play

Australia’s most iconic television exercise program is making a comeback while we’re all in lockdown!

Aerobics Oz Style first graced our screen in 1982, now it’s back to keep you moving from home.

June Jones, one of the program’s original instructors, said she’s delighted about the return.

“There’s a lot of people behind the scenes that have been pushing for it,” she told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“The exercises are still as fresh as it is today!”

Ms Jones shared some tips for keeping fit while in isolation.

“Scatter your exercise routines, you could call it split routine, I like the term ‘exercise snacks’.

“It’s all about maintenance … just keep yourself constantly moving.”

Classic episodes of Aerobics Oz Style are now streaming on 10 Play.

