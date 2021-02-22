3AW
Lollypop man mowed down in cruel Epping hit-run

36 seconds ago
Ross and Russel
A lollypop man has been the victim of a hit-run at a school crossing in Epping.

The 58-year-old was taking down the flags from the crossing on Findon Road at about 9am on Monday when he was hit.

He was mowed down by a silver or grey sedan, and fell to the ground before rolling into the gutter.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Caucasian woman about 50-years-old, with light brown hair, stopped momentarily before driving away.

The school crossing supervisor was taken to hospital with upper body injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-run, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
