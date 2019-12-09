3AW
‘Long time coming’: Why Russia’s been banned from competing at the Olympics and World Cup

7 hours ago
3aw breakfast

Russia won’t be at next year’s Olympic Games, or the next FIFA World Cup after it was banned for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

WADA says Russia has been manipulating lab data, placing a cloud over whether its athletes are clean.

And it’s no surprise to those in the know.

“This has been a long time coming,” Dr Catherine Ordway, assistant professor in sports and the law at the University of Canberra, told 3AW Breakfast.

PIC: Getty Images (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency)

