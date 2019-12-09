‘Long time coming’: Why Russia’s been banned from competing at the Olympics and World Cup

Russia won’t be at next year’s Olympic Games, or the next FIFA World Cup after it was banned for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

WADA says Russia has been manipulating lab data, placing a cloud over whether its athletes are clean.

And it’s no surprise to those in the know.

“This has been a long time coming,” Dr Catherine Ordway, assistant professor in sports and the law at the University of Canberra, told 3AW Breakfast.

PIC: Getty Images (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency)