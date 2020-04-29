3AW
‘Look out, Melbourne’: 3AW listener says this storm is headed our way

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

The storm clouds are gathering at Port Arlington and appears to be headed Melbourne’s way.

Merle sent Neil Mitchell these pictures on Wednesday morning!

It came after Hayden sent this cracking image below to 3AW Breakfast!

