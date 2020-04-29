‘Look out, Melbourne’: 3AW listener says this storm is headed our way
The storm clouds are gathering at Port Arlington and appears to be headed Melbourne’s way.
Merle sent Neil Mitchell these pictures on Wednesday morning!
It came after Hayden sent this cracking image below to 3AW Breakfast!
Woah!
Listener Hayden has sent us this ripping photo of rain approaching between Mortlake + Lismore in Victoria’s west this morning.
As much as an INCH of rain predicted for parts of Melbourne this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/gFmR85KZ2C
— 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) April 28, 2020