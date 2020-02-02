3AW
Look who was front row at the Australian Open tennis final last night

11 hours ago
Ross and John

Former Bandidos enforcer Toby Mitchell had one of the most exclusive tickets in town to watch the Australian Open men’s final last night.

Usually the domain of the rich and famous, Mitchell (pictured above in black T-shirt) watched Novak Djokovic win an eighth title from the front row of Rod Laver Arena.

3AW Breakfast host Ross Stevenson spotted Mitchell during play, and a subsequent search of his social media showed that Mitchell was not shy in letting the world know.

Once the boss of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang, Mitchell last year crossed town to join the Mongols.

“I don’t quite know how you (get your hands on a front row ticket), but it must be reasonably difficult,” Ross mused.

Ross and John
News
