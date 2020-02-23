Lord Mayor shoved while attempting to break up violent CBD scuffle

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Lord Mayor Sally Capp was caught up in a scuffle in the CBD on Thursday night.

Ms Capp was on her way back from a concert when she saw four men fighting on Elizabeth Street.

“We were coming home from Queen, my husband and I,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

After alighting the route 70 tram, Ms Capp walked straight into the fight in an attempt to stop the violence.

“I found myself walking into a fisticuffs between four gentlemen,” she said.

“The main proponent was a gentleman wearing a Collingwood jumper who had had way too much to drink.

“I felt that if I stepped into the middle it might de-escalate the situation somewhat, that if I used my mother’s voice I might get them to stop just for a moment to think about what they were doing.

“It didn’t work.”

Ms Capp said she was “pushed out to one side” of the brawl.

Luckily, an off duty policeman arrived soon after Ms Capp, and successfully broke up the scuffle.

The area where the scuffle occurred is a known problem spot in the CBD.

“Elizabeth Street is one of those areas that we do monitor, we’re very aware of some of the activity that goes on there,” Ms Capp said.

