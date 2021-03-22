3AW
Lord Mayor explains how council may clear Carlton Garden campers

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Lord Mayor explains how council may clear Carlton Garden campers

The Lord Mayor isn’t ruling out turning on sprinklers to help clear campers from Carlton Gardens.

Protesters are planning to camp there as part of the Extinction Rebellion disruption.

Sally Capp told Neil Mitchell business confidence was just starting to rebound after Melbourne’s lockdowns and now was not the time for disruptive protests.

She said council had made that point to protest organisers.

“Over and over and over again,” she said.

“This is a critical time for local businesses to be able to recover.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
