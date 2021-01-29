3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Lord Mayor rejects claims council..

Lord Mayor rejects claims council neglected Australia Day

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Lord Mayor rejects claims council neglected Australia Day

Lord Mayor Sally Capp has rejected suggestions the City of Melbourne neglected Australia Day and will implement the same restrictions on Chinese New Year next month.

There was no Australia Day parade on January 26, which caused angst given many events are being promoted ahead of Chinese New Year on February 12.

Sally Capp told Neil Mitchell the key difference was those events were ticketed and could be easily traced for COVID-19 purposes.

“Many activities happened on Australia Day,” she said.

The Lord Mayor said similar events at Chinese New Year, such as the traditional dragon parade, would not go ahead this year for the same reason the Australia Day parade did not.

She told Neil Mitchell the Australia Day protest service she attended on Australia Day morning was ticketed.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332