Lord Mayor responds to worrying COVID-19 lockdown report

Lord Mayor Sally Capp says she’s been handed a worrying report that claims the Stage 4 lockdown will cost Melbourne as much as $110 billion.

It’s feared the CBD will feel the impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown for at least the next five years.

PricewaterhouseCoopers modelling shows the financial impacts will linger for some time.

Sally Capp told Neil Mitchell work is being done to help open up again.

“It’s a worst case scenario,” she said.

“We’re aware of the economic impact and that’s why we are working so hard, not just with the state government but federal government to make sure we get our fair share of support for getting our city going again.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings