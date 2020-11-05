Lord Mayor Sally Capp looks to spark life back into CBD after re-election

Lord Mayor Sally Capp says she hopes floral installations among other attractions will prove ‘irresistible’ as the council looks to bring people back into the city.

Eighteen floral installations will pop up throughout the city over a two week period starting November 14, as part of the $100 million reactivation fund.

“We’re using the reactivation fund at the moment, and that’s going really well,” she told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“As we see the COVID safe plans put in place, extended outdoor dining, and a number of other attractions, which we hope, will be irrestistable to bring people back into the city, particularly as we lead into Christmas.”

Ms Capp says that extra council officers have been deployed to help businesses re-open in a COVID-safe way.

“We just can’t have a situation where somebody doing the wrong thing causes catastrophic consequences,” she said.

Ms Capp was reelected to a second term as Lord Mayor on Wednesday.

