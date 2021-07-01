3AW
Lord Mayor urges Melburnians to ‘swiftly’ return to the CBD

2 hours ago
Article image for Lord Mayor urges Melburnians to ‘swiftly’ return to the CBD

The Lord Mayor is urging Melburnians to return to the office if they can to help reinvigorate the city and support business.

Office occupancy in Melbourne’s CBD has plummeted to its lowest since last year’s protracted lockdown as workers again desert the city to work from home.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Sally Capp said the figures were concerning.

“Of course they are,” she said.

“We want as many people to come back to the city safely and swiftly as possible and if the medical health experts are saying it’s OK to come back, then we are encouraging people to do so.”

But it’s not all bad news.

Pedestrian activity in the City of Melbourne is 105.7 per cent higher than the past three-week average as visitors flock to the city during the school holidays.

And Melbourne has also been declared Australia’s busking capital.

Press PLAY below to hear the Lord Mayor discuss all those issues!

