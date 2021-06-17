Lord Mayor urges Melburnians to take up city’s offer

City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp has urged Melburnians to return to the CBD as restrictions ease.

From 11:59pm Thursday night offices will be able to operate at a 50 per cent capacity, with gyms and indoor entertainment venues also reopening.

The city has been offering 20 per cent off dining bills, an initiative known as Melbourne Money, as part of the plan to attract the public back to the CBD.

“We’re shouting 20 per cent off your dining bill, come on in!” She told Darren and Russ on 3AW Breakfast.

“Almost 27,000 claims have already been made in the last six days, $863,000 that we’ve paid out … that’s about $4.3 million of value to our hospitality industry.

“It’s the most brilliant excuse to come into the city and have fun.”

Click PLAY to hear more below