Lorne schoolies drug bust: Illegal smorgasbord seized

A large batch of drugs apparently destined for schoolies at Lorne has been thwarted by local police this morning.

Officers pulled over a red Hyundai on Charles Street about 1am after identifying the driver was acting suspiciously.

When they searched the car they discovered significant quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis, deal bags, cash and ketamine – a horse tranquiliser.

A passenger in the red Hyundai fled the scene when police stopped the car, but the driver remained to face the music.

That man, a 20-year-old from Anglesea, is currently being interviewed by police and is expected to be charged later in the morning.

The major drug intercept comes as day three of schoolies gets underway in Victoria.