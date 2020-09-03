3AW
Losing AFL grand final to cost Victoria up to $100 million

31 mins ago
Tom Elliott

The news was hardly surprising, but what’s possibly been forgotten about the decision to take the AFL grand final away from the MCG is the economic blow for Victoria.

It’s tipped to cost the state, already reeling from the economic impacts of COVID-19, up to $100 million.

Tom Elliott spoke about it with Felicia Mariani, CEO of the Victoria Tourism Industry Council.

“I’m quite sure that figure is not out of line,” she said.

