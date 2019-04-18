Good news: Lost, naked child reunited with parents

UPDATE: A boy found lost and naked on the streets of suburban Melbourne has been reunited with his parents.

The child, 9, was naked when he knocked on the door of a Highett home in Hibberd Street about 2.45am.

The residents called emergency services who took him to hospital for assessment.

He would not speak with police, and so officers released a photo in the hope someone would recognise the child.

His concerned parents came forward less than hour later.

Police thanked the media and public for their assistance.