Love Machine murder charges: Teen suspect wipes away tears

A baby-faced teenager has spent his first night in custody, charged over the deadly Love Machine nightclub shooting.

Jacob Elliott, 18, wiped away tears during his brief court appearance late yesterday.

The teen is facing two counts of murder and three of attempted murder, two months after the drive-by attack on the Love Machine nightclub.

Security guard Aaron Osmani and patron Richard Arrow died after they were hit by bullets.

Elliott’s lawyers told the court the teen’s arrest was a “misunderstanding” before he was remanded in custody until November.

Meanwhile, Moussa Hamka, 25, will face court for the second time later today.

He’s facing charges including being an accessory to murder.