Low ATAR men are better off heading to TAFE

A new study suggests men who go to university with low ATARs could have higher earning careers if they switched to a TAFE or vocational college.

Higher Education Program Director at the Grattan Institute, Andrew Norton, says provided men studied courses such as engineering or construction, the financial gain would outweigh that of careers reached through a bachelors degree.

“Parental exceptions now encourage people to go to university, even when courses are rather vague about what students do,” said Mr Norton.

“You can get into most courses these days on a 50-70 ATAR, it won’t be a prestigious university, but you can get in.

“Apprenticeships can push your pay up a couple of thousand dollars a week more.

“Unfortunately the TAFE system has lost its appeal as it has been battered by funding cuts.”

