Low-lifes spreading fake coronavirus alerts: Police investigate

RUMOUR FILE

Police are investigating after fake government notices warning residents of a coronavirus outbreak were posted around a Melbourne apartment block.

3AW Breakfast was alerted to the paper warnings found in various places around a Mentone block.

The letter said a resident had tested positive and that residents should avoid touching shared surfaces.

It also asked residents to leave hall doors open, which, along with grammar oddities, sparked suspicion.

3AW Breakfast contacted COVID-19 hotline and police who confirmed there was no case in that apartment block and the letter is a fake.

“Investigations are now underway as to who on earth would do such a thing,” Ross Stevenson reported.