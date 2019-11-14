‘Lowest of the low’: Tom Elliott slams ‘appalling’ claim from women’s rights activist about brave firefighters

Tom Elliott has blasted women’s rights activist Sherele Moody after she claimed firefighters would return from the bushfire crisis in Queensland and NSW and bash their partners.

Moody made the comment while speaking alongside the Greens at a press conference.

It has sparked fury, with the Greens attempting to distance themselves from Moody.

“She does not speak for us,” Senator Larrisa Waters later told Channel 7.

But Tom Elliott said the damage had been done.

“It is the lowest of low things that Sherele Moody could have said,” he said.

“Unbelievable stuff.

“And the Greens stood by it.

“If you look at the vision, as I have, Senator Larissa Waters is standing right next to Sherele Moody as she said those appalling words.”

