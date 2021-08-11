3AW
‘Lowlife’ thieves rob SES unit in storm-hit Emerald

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘Lowlife’ thieves rob SES unit in storm-hit Emerald

Heartless thieves broke into the Emerald SES over the weekend, snatching a $12,000 tandem car trailer used for transporting cars used in road crash rescue training, a battery used for a generator, and the wheels from a car.

The unit was hammered by the huge storm which devastated the area in June, with one Emerald SES truck even crushed by a fallen tree.

Emerald Unit Controller Ben Owen described the thieves as “lowlifes”.

“It’s really frustrating,” he told Neil Mitchell.

The stolen car trailer’s registration number is Z36 890. Anyone who sees it is urged to contact police.

If you want to donate to help the SES replace the stolen trailer, call Neil Mitchell on 96 900 693.

Press PLAY below to hear the Emerald SES Unit Controller’s reaction to the cruel theft

Neil Mitchell
News
