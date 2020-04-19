‘Lucky no one killed’ when suspicious trio sped away from police

Three people are under police guard in hospital after a dramatic crash near the Queen Victoria Market this morning.

The trio were in a Mazda 2 when police pulled alongside them at the intersection of Dudley St and King St in the city about 3am.

They seemed startled, and police say the people all glanced at each other before speeding off quickly when the lights turned green.

Things escalated a block later when the Mazda sped through a red light at Spencer St.

They crashed into a car driving north-bound on Spencer St.

The three people in the Mazda — a Maidstone man, 36, a St Albans man, 28, and a woman, 25 — were all arrested at the scene and have been taken to hospital under police guard.

Police say it’s lucky no-one was killed in the crash.

Thankfully, the driver of the other vehicle wasn’t seriously injured.

Interviews will continue today.