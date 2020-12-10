Man who spent hours clinging to capsized boat overnight describes ‘fishing trip from hell’

Image: 9News

Three men have had a lucky escape after the “fishing trip from hell” which ended in them clinging to a boat capsized off the South Gippsland coast for hours.

The fishermen spent spent more than three hours holding on to the hull of their overturned 4.5 metre boat, which capsized roughly seven kilometres south of Port Welshpool.

Hamish, one of the trio, said “the boat tipped over like a teacup in a sink. It was just so quick”.

“After three and a half hours suddenly the boat starts vibrating,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“The Samsung phone, I took it out of my pocket and it was giving me a message!

“We assumed all of our stuff in the boat had gone into the bottom of the sea.”

The trio called Triple Zero and the air wing was dispatched, locating the group west of Snake Island just after 1am.

They were rescued by the Port Welshpool coastguard and taken to hospital.

