Labor candidate Luke Creasey has quit over offensive online remarks

Labor candidate for the seat of Melbourne, Luke Creasey, has resigned after a second string of offensive comments he made online were revealed.

Offensive posts made by Mr Creasey in 2012 first emerged earlier in the week.

Earlier today Labor leader Bill Shorten stood by Mr Creasey, but just hours later more offensive posts emerged.

In the social media posts Mr Creasey made inappropriate jokes about rape, lesbians and Catholics, and shared pornographic material.

Mr Creasey apologised for his comments in a statement, saying he was young when he made the remarks.

“While I made those awful comments many years ago and they in no way reflect the views I hold today, I understand, especially as a member of the LGBTIQ community, that we need to be careful about what we share or like on social media,” he said.

“I think this is a really important lesson for young people that your social media footprint will follow you.”