Lygon Street icon faces permanent closure due to COVID-19 lockdown

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Lygon Street icon Toto’s Pizza is unlikely to survive the harsh COVID-19 lockdown, its owner has told Tom Elliott.

And Zain Mazloum, who took over Toto’s from his father in February, said he wouldn’t be surprised if 50 per cent of Melbourne’s restaurants went under in the coming months.

Mr Mazloum is the latest person in the hospitality industry to plead with the state government in regards to the lockdown restrictions.

He said they simply aren’t viable, with takeaway not a viable option long term.

“It’s like a nightmare, Tom,” Mr Mazloum said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

