Lygon Street springs back to life as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Melbourne’s hospitality scene has taken significant strides on the first day of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions being eased.

Lygon Street sprung back to life, with diners able to enjoy a meal at a raft of restaurants (albeit with some restrictions).

“I think a lot of people are understanding during this time,” Marco Donnini, from Donnini’s restaurant, told 3AW Drive.

“The atmosphere at lunch today was glorious.”

PIC: Getty (iStock)