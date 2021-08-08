3AW
  Dashcam footage captures horror moment..

Dashcam footage captures horror moment a truck rolls on the M80 Ring Road

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Dashcam footage captures horror moment a truck rolls on the M80 Ring Road

The M80 Ring Road was closed for more than six hours after a horror truck rollover in Tullamarine this morning.

The B-double carrying wool clipped a car and rolled at Airport Drive just before 7am.

All Greensborough-bound lanes were closed, and only one Altona-bound lane was getting through.

All Greensborough lanes were reopened at about 1.30pm.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport said delays are “going to be in place for some time”.

The driver of the clipped car, a man in his 30s, has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition, with minor upper body injuries.

The truck driver was assessed by paramedics but did not require treatment.

Police are investigating whether the truck was cut off prior to the collision.

Press PLAY below for footage of the incident

Press PLAY below to hear Chris Miller from the Department of Transport describe the situation on the roads

Video: Ben Hockley / Facebook

