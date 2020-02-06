Maccas car park antics escalate to police shooting

A man is in hospital after being shot by the police he allegedly rammed at a McDonald’s in Melbourne’s north.

The Westmeadows incident was one of three shootings overnight.

A man and a woman were seen acting suspiciously in the McDonald’s car park on Mickelham Road soon after midnight.

But when police approached their Toyota, the man allegedly accelerated, driving at the officers and ramming two unmarked police vehicles.

This prompted one of the officers to fire a shot.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder.

The woman was arrested and is expected to be questioned on Friday.

The car park remains closed while forensic officers examine the scene.

It was part of a night of violence in Melbourne’s north and west.

In Melton, a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and managed to make his way to a relatives house to call an ambulance.

Meanwhile in Epping, a person was shot in the foot.