Machete-wielding home invaders terrorise Frankston South household

A terrified woman has phoned police from a cupboard while a man was being threatened during a terrifying home invasion at Frankston South.

Three offenders wearing balaclavas and carrying machetes and knives broke through french doors at the back of the Kirby Court home just after midnight.

They threatened a male resident, demanding phones, iPads and keys to the family’s two cars.

A female resident hid in a cupboard upstairs, where she managed to call police.

The three armed home invaders, one described as Caucasian and the other two described as African in appearance, fled with various items and two cars.

One car, a BMW X5, was found dumped in Richmond.

A second car, a white Jeep Cherokee with the registration ‘ZGC037’ has not been located.

The offenders are still on the run.

There is no evidence to suggest the parties are known to each other.

