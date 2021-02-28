3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Machete-wielding home invaders terrorise Frankston..

Machete-wielding home invaders terrorise Frankston South household

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Machete-wielding home invaders terrorise Frankston South household

A terrified woman has phoned police from a cupboard while a man was being threatened during a terrifying home invasion at Frankston South.

Three offenders wearing balaclavas and carrying machetes and knives broke through french doors at the back of the Kirby Court home just after midnight.

They threatened a male resident, demanding phones, iPads and keys to the family’s two cars.

A female resident hid in a cupboard upstairs, where she managed to call police.

The three armed home invaders, one described as Caucasian and the other two described as African in appearance, fled with various items and two cars.

One car, a BMW X5, was found dumped in Richmond.

A second car, a white Jeep Cherokee with the registration ‘ZGC037’ has not been located.

The offenders are still on the run.

There is no evidence to suggest the parties are known to each other.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332