Machete-wielding teens storm bottle shop in violent armed robbery 

A gang of teenage boys who used a machete to hold up a bottle shop in Sunshine on Sunday night have been arrested.

It is alleged the six males entered a Durham Road liquor store at about 10.30pm and attempted to purchase alcohol, but were turned away because they were underage.

One of the teens then reportedly snatched a slab of beer and walked out of the store without paying for it.

Another teen allegedly jumped onto the counter, brandishing a machete, while others stole more alcohol before fleeing.

The group assaulted a staff member from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police attended soon after and arrested the six males nearby.

The staff member did not require medical treatment.

Two 14-year-old boys from Wyndham Vale and Albanvale, and a 15-year-old boy from Sunshine West, have been charged with armed robbery and will appear in a children’s court today.

A 14-year-old Sunshine North boy has been charged with recklessly causing injury. He has been bailed and will appear in a children’s court at a later date.

A 14-year-old Hoppers Crossing boy has also been charged with theft and bailed to appear in a children’s court at a later date.

Police also charged a 16-year-old boy with theft on unrelated matters. He has been bailed to appear in a children’s court at a later date.