Magda Szubanski’s ‘fun and daggy’ tribute to frontline healthcare workers

3 hours ago
3AW Afternoons

Much-loved Australian comedian Magda Szubanski has performed a special version of Soft Cell’s Tainted Love with a COVID-19 spin in a viral video.

The comedian reprised her Kath & Kim character of Sharon Strzelecki for the special rendition of the hit, in which she changed the lyrics ‘tainted love’ to ‘COVID bug’.

Accompanied by workers from Footscray Hospital, Prahran East Medical Centres, Ambulance Victoria and the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Ms Szubanski payed tribute to the medical workers on the front line.

Paramedis Dionne is one of the dancers who features in the video.

She saw mention of it on social media, and knew she wanted to be involved.

“I thought: I have to be involved in that! I must!,” she told Jo Hall, filling in for Dee Dee.

“It was a fun and daggy dance,” she said.

“The brief was just to get some positivity out into the world.”

In the five hours since it was posted on Twitter, the video has been viewed more than 70,000 times.

Press PLAY below to watch the video.

Press PLAY below to hear Dionne on air with Jo Hall.

