Magda Szubanski’s ‘fun and daggy’ tribute to frontline healthcare workers

Much-loved Australian comedian Magda Szubanski has performed a special version of Soft Cell’s Tainted Love with a COVID-19 spin in a viral video.

The comedian reprised her Kath & Kim character of Sharon Strzelecki for the special rendition of the hit, in which she changed the lyrics ‘tainted love’ to ‘COVID bug’.

Accompanied by workers from Footscray Hospital, Prahran East Medical Centres, Ambulance Victoria and the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Ms Szubanski payed tribute to the medical workers on the front line.

Paramedis Dionne is one of the dancers who features in the video.

She saw mention of it on social media, and knew she wanted to be involved.

“I thought: I have to be involved in that! I must!,” she told Jo Hall, filling in for Dee Dee.

“It was a fun and daggy dance,” she said.

“The brief was just to get some positivity out into the world.”

In the five hours since it was posted on Twitter, the video has been viewed more than 70,000 times.

Noice strong courageous. Special Sharon #Iso dance with healthcare workers on frontline & behind the scenes-full version on my insta ❤️Back up dancers inc @western_health (Footscray Hosp)#PrahranEastMedicalCentre@MetroNorthHHS (Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital)@AmbulanceVic pic.twitter.com/IXFqvjPK7l — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) April 12, 2020

