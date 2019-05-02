‘Maintain the gap to our competition’: Aldi boss focuses on prices

Aldi aims to maintain a reputation for value amid pressure to raise prices.

The German company has gained 10.6 per cent of the market share of Australia’s grocery market after recording $9.2 billion in sales last year.

Aldi CEO Tom Daunt discusses with Ross Greenwood how they will navigate the pressures of rising prices.

“In any market, prices tend to rise and fall… a lot of the commodities are going up in price.

“Although there has been some change in the direction of prices… what’s most important is that we maintain the gap to our competition.”

