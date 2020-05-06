Maintaining happiness in the time of lockdown (and after)

In search of answers to maintaining happiness in the time of lockdown, where better to go than Scandinavia, which is consistently acknowledged as having the best levels of happiness worldwide.

And there’s no better time to ask the folk at Denmark’s Happiness Research Institute, who have just released a report in how to measure happiness, and its “return on investment”.

Among its findings, the report found that symptoms that seem to have the most substantial effect on wellbeing can be divided into six categories: loneliness, depression/anxiety, optimism, engagement, vitality and self-sufficiency

Micah Kaats, an analyst at the institute, spoke to Ross and John about the report this morning.

