Major breakthrough for migraine sufferers

10 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

There’s been a major breakthrough in the medical world that could change lives for migraine sufferers.

Neil Mitchell was joined in studio on Monday by Dr Elspeth Hutton, from The Alfred, as well as a patient, Caitlin Thorpe, who has had huge success with the treatment.

“Since I’ve been on this medication? Rarely (do I get migraines),” Caitlin said.

“Before? My headache days per month would be more than 25.”

Dr Hutton said there were plenty of misconceptions about migraines.

She said it was “much more” than a bad headache.

“It’s a huge burden of disability,” she said.

“It’s a complex neurological disorder.”

