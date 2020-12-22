Major breast cancer breakthrough could detect risk years before cancer develops

A major breast cancer breakthrough could warn women years before they develop breast cancer.

New testing which uses artificial intelligence to examine mammograms may alert women at high risk years earlier than other methods.

The game-changing method will be put through its paces next year, with up to 70,000 women expected to have their mammograms examined using the new testing technology.

National Health and Medical Research Council senior principal research fellow from the University of Melbourne, Professor John Hopper, said the technology could be widely available very soon.

“Within a year or so we could have very strong risk predictors and it could be automated, so it could all happen very quickly,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“This could be rolled out within a year.”

