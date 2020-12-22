3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Major breast cancer breakthrough could..

Major breast cancer breakthrough could detect risk years before cancer develops

3 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Major breast cancer breakthrough could detect risk years before cancer develops

A major breast cancer breakthrough could warn women years before they develop breast cancer.

New testing which uses artificial intelligence to examine mammograms may alert women at high risk years earlier than other methods.

The game-changing method will be put through its paces next year, with up to 70,000 women expected to have their mammograms examined using the new testing technology.

National Health and Medical Research Council senior principal research fellow from the University of Melbourne, Professor John Hopper, said the technology could be widely available very soon.

“Within a year or so we could have very strong risk predictors and it could be automated, so it could all happen very quickly,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“This could be rolled out within a year.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332