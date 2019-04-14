Major burger chain takes meat off the menu

There’s something a bit different about the burgers at Grill’d today…they’re all meat free.

Last month the Rumour File heard that a major burger chain was planning to go meat-free for a day, and that day is now here.

The burger chain has gone meat-free at all 137 of its stores nationwide.

Grill’d founder Simon Crowe spoke to 3AW Breakfast about the bold move.

“We’re trying to do it to make splash and make sure that people understand that the movement towards plant-based is hitting tipping point,” he said.

“We’re trying to make people realise that you can have a burger in a healthy, guilt-free and contemporary fashion.”

In addition to the existing vegetarian range, three new meat-free burgers are on the menu from today.

The new ‘beyond burgers’, which are made of pea protein, canola oil, coconut oil and beetroot juice, aim to replicate the taste of beef.

“They’re actually not aimed at vegans, they’re aimed at carnivores who want to eat a little less meat,” Mr Crowe said.

Grill’d has plans for half of their menu to be plant-based by 2020.

Press PLAY below to hear what Simon Crowe had to say on 3AW Breakfast.