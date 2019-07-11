Commonwealth Bank is down across Australia

A Telstra issue is causing problems for Commonwealth Bank and Westpac customers nationwide.

Several callers alerted Nick McCallum to the issues, which began just before 3pm.

Both ATMs and EFTPOS terminals are believed to be affected.

(1/2) We are impacted by an issue with one of our telco providers. It’s affecting some of our services. CommBank app and NetBank are up.

There are issues with the following services: CBA ATMs, CBA EFTPOS terminals, some in branch services as well as issues logging onto CommSec — CommBank (@CommBank) July 11, 2019

(2/2) We are experiencing higher than normal calls into our call centre. There is no need to call us if you are experiencing problems with these services. The cause of the problem is under urgent investigation. We are working to have full services restored as a matter of priority — CommBank (@CommBank) July 11, 2019

Telstra confirms they are currently experiencing problems which are affecting EFTPOS and ATM customers.

Commonwealth Bank says the matter is under urgent investigation.

“We are working to have full services restored as a matter of priority,” the bank said in a statement.

More to come…