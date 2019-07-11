3AW
Commonwealth Bank is down across Australia

5 hours ago
3aw drive

A Telstra issue is causing problems for Commonwealth Bank and Westpac customers nationwide.

Several callers alerted Nick McCallum to the issues, which began just before 3pm.

Both ATMs and EFTPOS terminals are believed to be affected.

Telstra confirms they are currently experiencing problems which are affecting EFTPOS and ATM customers.

Commonwealth Bank says the matter is under urgent investigation.

“We are working to have full services restored as a matter of priority,” the bank said in a statement.

More to come…

