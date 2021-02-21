3AW
Major delays on the Sandringham, Frankston, Cranbourne and Pakenham train lines

10 hours ago
Commuters on the Sandringham, Frankston, Cranbourne and Pakenham train lines are being warned to brace for major delays on Monday morning.

The Sandringham line has been completely suspended due to a police incident at South Yarra.

There are “major” delays on the other three lines.

Metro trains said buses had been ordered but may take over an hour to arrive.

Commuters are being told to consider alternative travel options.

