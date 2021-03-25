3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Major delays on the West Gate Freeway as climate protesters cause peak hour chaos

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Major delays on the West Gate Freeway as climate protesters cause peak hour chaos

Image: Nine

Extinction Rebellion has targeted the Kings Way exit of the West Gate Freeway.

A 17-year-old climate activist was sitting on top of a six metre high steel tripod.

It caused major delays for motorists on the West Gate Freeway city-bound for more than two hours.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport says it’s the “most impactful” blockage by Extinction Rebellion this week.

Caller Azim says he’s been stuck for 20 minutes.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to move,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332