Major delays on the West Gate Freeway as climate protesters cause peak hour chaos

Extinction Rebellion has targeted the Kings Way exit of the West Gate Freeway.

A 17-year-old climate activist was sitting on top of a six metre high steel tripod.

It caused major delays for motorists on the West Gate Freeway city-bound for more than two hours.

Chris Miller from the Department of Transport says it’s the “most impactful” blockage by Extinction Rebellion this week.

Caller Azim says he’s been stuck for 20 minutes.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to move,” he told Ross and Russel.

