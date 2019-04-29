3AW
Major fire breaks out in the CBD

55 mins ago
A massive fire has broken out in the CBD.

The MFB says it’s under control and it is believed everyone has evacuated safely.

It appears to have started at the Crazy Wing restaurant near the corner of Russell and Bourke Streets.

Police were seen helping several employees out of the building while it was alight.

More than 50 firefighters took on the blaze.

Police are diverting traffic in the area.

Road closures are in place along Russell Street between Bourke Street and Little Bourke Street.

Motorists are being advised to use Exhibition Street instead.

At this stage the cause of the blaze in unknown.

