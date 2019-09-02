Huge gas leak forces closure of Clarendon Street

A digger has ruptured a gas pipe in South Melbourne, causing a major gas leak.

The machine hit the gas line on Clarendon Street, near Dorcas Street, causing a ‘gas cloud’.

Clarendon Street is currently closed to cars, trams and pedestrians between Dorcas Street and Bank Street.

Specialist MFB Hazmat technicians are monitoring gas levels in the area.

Businesses between Dorcas and Bank streets, including a Coles supermarket, have been evacuated.

Clarendon Street is expected to remain closed for at least four hours.

MFB crews have managed to crimp one side of a pipe causing the leak.

The gas provider may have to dig up the road to access the leak.

Numerous cars are parked in the section of the street which has been blocked off.

Motorists have been told they can’t retrieve their vehicles until the gas leak is stopped.