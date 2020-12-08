Major upgrade planned for iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl

The Sidney Myer Music Bowl is set to get a major facelift.

The much-loved music venue has received $500,000 funding for an architectural plan to upgrade the site.

CEO of Arts Centre Melbourne, Claire Spencer, says the iconic venue “could be much stronger”.

“It’s constrained, at the moment, by its format … it can have the big shows on the stage with everyone facing forward,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It requires bands of a certain scale to be able to hold an audience of that size in that venue, so what we want to do is create a venue that’s multifunctional with spaces of different sizes.”

Under the proposed plan, the music venue would gain additional smaller stages, making it suitable for smaller acts and music festivals.

Sound and lighting upgrades and improved food, beverage, and toilet facilities, are expected to be included in the plan.

Image: Martin Philbey / Getty