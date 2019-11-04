Malaysian leader predicts Australia will soon become ‘more Asian than European’

Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad says Asian immigration will eventually result in Australia becoming “more Asian than European”.

Mark McCrindle, Social Researcher and Demographer at McCrindle Research, told Tom Elliott that the facts supported that claim.

“We’ve certainly changed our migration patterns,” he said.

“The number 1 country of birth of Melbourne residents who weren’t born here is India and Mandarin is the number 1 language, other than English, that is spoken.”

