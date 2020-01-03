Mallacoota community rallies around animal carer, racing against the clock to complete koala enclosure

The Mallacoota community has rallied around a local wildlife carer, with several builders racing against the clock to build an enclosure that will house 10 injured koalas.

It comes as the coastal town braces for another dangerous weekend of fire conditions.

Sue has been looking after injured animals and currently has 10 injured koalas in her care, as well as several other animals.

Amanda Clarke, one of Sue’s friends, said it broke her heart when she dropped off an injured kangaroo on Thursday to discover the half built enclosure.

“I don’t know how she’s kept on going,” Ms Clarke told 3AW Afternoons.

So, they put a message out to the community and the response was overwhelming.

Local builders have worked to complete the enclosure so the animals have somewhere safe to be, should the fire return.

