Mallacoota faces a menacing new challenge

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A little over a year on from the bushfires which almost destroyed Mallacoota, the East Gippsland town is facing a new challenge — an influx of European wasps.

Local legend, Martin Ascher, said the town had a problem with European wasps when he moved there 16 years ago, but it had been brought under control.

“We managed to reduce the numbers pre-fire,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We got to the stage where it was just the odd one here and there.

“Since the fire, they’ve taken off. They’re everywhere.”

Mr Ascher says the wasps were forced into town after their preferred food sources in areas surrounding Mallacoota were wiped out by the fires.

“We found the wasps were hovering around children and you can’t comfortably eat outdoors if you’ve got European wasps hanging around your food,” he said.

