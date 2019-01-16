Man accidentally invited to Bachelor party is going anyway!

A man who was accidentally invited to a Bachelor party is going, naturally, despite the fact he’s never met the Bachelor in question!

Will Novak got a surprise when he spotted an invite to “Angelo’s Party” in his email inbox.

He doesn’t know anybody called Angelo.

Turns out the friend sending out invites had emailed the “wrong” Will Novak.

He responded, jokingly, telling the friend he’d sent the email to the wrong address but he’d come anyway.

Well, now they actually want him to come.

