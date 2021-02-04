Man airlifed to hospital after nasty Mornington Peninsula stabbing

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a stabbing at Rosebud last night.

Police have been told the 28-year-old victim was sitting in a car on Rosebud Parade when he was flagged down by two men at about 11pm.

He got out of the car and a verbal argument took place, before he was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

The victim then ran to a nearby licensed venue along Eastbourne Road.

He was later airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have arrested two men in relation to the stabbing.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

