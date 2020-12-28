3AW
Man allegedly crashes car into house following argument

4 hours ago
3aw news
A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly drove a car into a house at Roxburgh Park.

Police say an argument occurred between the man and two others at a Stainsby Crescent property on Monday afternoon.

It’s alleged the man then drove his car at the two people, who managed to get out of the way.

But his vehicle continued on and crashed into the front of the premises.

The driver allegedly fled the scene before later being arrested by police.

A 47-year-old Meadow Heights man was charged with 12 offences including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, criminal damage, make threats to kill, intentionally cause injury and unlawful assault.

He’s due to face court on Tuesday.

