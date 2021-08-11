VIDEO: Man hooks ‘wicked big’ great white shark

A man was astounded when he hooked a great white shake in Massachusetts on the weekend.

Matt Pieciak was playing a game on the beach at Cape Cod when there was an almighty tug on his fishing line.

Mr Pieciak told Neil Mitchell he thinks he initially caught a fish, which was then eaten by the shark.

“Based on the shadow that we saw in the water we thought ‘Oh shoot, this is a lot bigger than a fish!’,” he said.

“It was wicked big … probably 12 to 14 feet.”

The shark eventually splashed and snapped the line.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Watch as a shark attacks a striped bass being reeled in on Nauset Beach in Orleans! My neighbor is the angler and describes the whole ordeal as “pretty wild.” 🦈 @boston25 #GoodbyeDinner pic.twitter.com/xCOBPaSyd3 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) August 8, 2021

Image: Matt Pieciak