3AW
VIDEO: Man hooks ‘wicked big’ great white shark

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A man was astounded when he hooked a great white shake in Massachusetts on the weekend.

Matt Pieciak was playing a game on the beach at Cape Cod when there was an almighty tug on his fishing line.

Mr Pieciak told Neil Mitchell he thinks he initially caught a fish, which was then eaten by the shark.

“Based on the shadow that we saw in the water we thought ‘Oh shoot, this is a lot bigger than a fish!’,” he said.

“It was wicked big … probably 12 to 14 feet.”

The shark eventually splashed and snapped the line.

Press PLAY below to see footage of the incredible event

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Pieciak tell the story of how he almost caught a great white shark

 

Image: Matt Pieciak

Neil Mitchell
News
