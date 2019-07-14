Man and child killed by falling tree in freak accident

A man and a child have been killed after a large gum tree fell in their moving vehicle in the Dandenong Ranges.

The freak accident happened as their car travelled north along Monbulk Road at Sherbrooke about 5.30pm yesterday.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, and his passenger, a 10-year-old boy, died at the scene.

The tragedy happened amid wild storms overnight.

The SES was called to about 150 incidents and more than 2000 homes woke to power outages this morning.

Knox Highway Patrol officers will investigate the Sherbrooke incident and prepare a report for the coroner.

VICTORIAN ROAD ROLL

2019: 167

Same time 2018: 105