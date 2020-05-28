Man and woman jump fences to escape police following car crash

A man and woman have scaled fences and run through backyards after they were involved in a car crash at Altona North.

Victoria Police told 3AW Drive two cars collided at the corner of Chambers Road and Neal Court.

The male and female occupants of one vehicle fled the scene.

Toula alerted Tom Elliott to the incident on Thursday afternoon, saying people had been running through backyards.

“Ours was one of them,” she said.

One of the two occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

